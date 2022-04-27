3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Citigroup

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.53.

NYSE MMM opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average of $165.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 19.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 20.4% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 12.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in 3M by 310.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

