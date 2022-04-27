3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $161.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $173.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.
MMM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.13.
MMM stock opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.79. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,426,745,000 after purchasing an additional 179,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
3M Company Profile (Get Rating)
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
