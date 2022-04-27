3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $161.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $173.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

MMM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

MMM stock opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.79. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,426,745,000 after purchasing an additional 179,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

