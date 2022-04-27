3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $164.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $167.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.
MMM opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average of $165.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in 3M by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in 3M by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.
About 3M (Get Rating)
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
