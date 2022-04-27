3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $164.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $167.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

MMM opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average of $165.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in 3M by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in 3M by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

