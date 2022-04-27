$45.37 Million in Sales Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) will report sales of $45.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.05 million to $50.70 million. Aterian reported sales of $48.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $264.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.53 million to $265.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $317.59 million, with estimates ranging from $300.90 million to $334.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aterian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

NASDAQ ATER opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Aterian has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38.

In other Aterian news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aterian by 96.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

