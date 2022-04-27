$514.03 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) will report sales of $514.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $511.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $516.00 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $394.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 226.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

