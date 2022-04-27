$6.79 Million in Sales Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.77 million to $6.80 million. AudioEye posted sales of $5.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $30.27 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $35.42 million, with estimates ranging from $35.34 million to $35.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 57.96% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

AudioEye stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.99. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 23,684.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

