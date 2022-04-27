$605.11 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) to post $605.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $599.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $609.86 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $510.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on WWW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

NYSE WWW opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.80. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $21,948,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

