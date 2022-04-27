$696.27 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $696.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $692.50 million and the highest is $699.80 million. Atlassian reported sales of $568.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.53.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $242.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.61 and a beta of 0.93. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $207.83 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.57 and its 200 day moving average is $339.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,906,000 after buying an additional 169,452 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,938,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,003,000 after buying an additional 102,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after buying an additional 703,842 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

