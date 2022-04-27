7 Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 4th (NASDAQ:SVNAU)

7 Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SVNAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 4th. 7 Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of SVNAU stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. 7 Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVNAU. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in 7 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,518,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in 7 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,010,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in 7 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000.

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

