$8.97 Billion in Sales Expected for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UBS Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.10 billion. UBS Group reported sales of $7.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UBS Group will report full-year sales of $35.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.39 billion to $36.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $35.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.13 billion to $36.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UBS Group.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 73.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

UBS stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.80%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

