$814.37 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) will report $814.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $853.84 million and the lowest is $790.00 million. Stantec reported sales of $674.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Stantec stock opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.93. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 49.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Stantec by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

