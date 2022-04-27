$91.26 Million in Sales Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) will report $91.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.51 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $79.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $452.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.70 million to $480.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $549.66 million, with estimates ranging from $519.32 million to $580.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $92.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 31,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $894,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $117,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,739,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,035,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 546,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 383,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 37,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

WLDN opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Willdan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

