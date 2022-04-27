AB Dynamics’ (ABDP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of AB Dynamics to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,280 ($29.06) to GBX 1,850 ($23.58) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

AB Dynamics stock opened at GBX 1,395 ($17.78) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,159.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,532.88. AB Dynamics has a twelve month low of GBX 920 ($11.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,414.70 ($30.78). The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £315.62 million and a PE ratio of 106.30.

In other news, insider James Routh purchased 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 977 ($12.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.19 ($25,489.66).

AB Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

