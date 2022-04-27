AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) Announces GBX 1.76 Dividend

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ABDP stock opened at GBX 1,392.13 ($17.74) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,159.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,532.88. The company has a market capitalization of £314.97 million and a P/E ratio of 106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.12. AB Dynamics has a 12 month low of GBX 920 ($11.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,414.70 ($30.78).

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

In other news, insider James Routh bought 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 977 ($12.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.19 ($25,489.66).

ABDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of AB Dynamics to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,280 ($29.06) to GBX 1,850 ($23.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

About AB Dynamics (Get Rating)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.