AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 17.55%.

Shares of SKFRY stock remained flat at $$16.55 during trading on Wednesday. 28,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,903. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $27.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKFRY shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Danske downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.13.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

