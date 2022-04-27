ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 38 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) received a CHF 38 target price from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a CHF 34 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 33 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 37 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 33.65.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

