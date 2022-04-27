ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on ABM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.
Shares of ABM opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.23.
In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,374 shares of company stock valued at $915,090 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,317,000 after buying an additional 226,582 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 200,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,614,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,922,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,443,000 after buying an additional 523,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
