ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ABM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of ABM opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.23.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,374 shares of company stock valued at $915,090 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,317,000 after buying an additional 226,582 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 200,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,614,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,922,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,443,000 after buying an additional 523,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

