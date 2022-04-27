ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ABM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of ABM opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.23. ABM Industries has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.83.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,374 shares of company stock worth $915,090. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 164,051 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 14.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 314.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 82.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 41,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

