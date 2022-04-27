ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.41.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,067 shares of company stock worth $195,326. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.