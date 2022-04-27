ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57.
In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,067 shares of company stock worth $195,326. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.