ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.48-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.045-2.146 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS.

ACCO traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,258. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.98.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. ACCO Brands’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neal V. Fenwick sold 66,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $570,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

