AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACRX. Zacks Investment Research cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of ACRX opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.67. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,819,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

