Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.