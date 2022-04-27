Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AFIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acutus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of AFIB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. 902,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,795. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.82. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 681.71% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

