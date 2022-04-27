Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $163.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.98. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $644.79 million for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adams Resources & Energy will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.
