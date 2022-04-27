Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. The company had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $44.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.74.
In other news, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $53,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,319,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,021,000 after buying an additional 47,975 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 587,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 746.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 296,137 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 105,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies (Get Rating)
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
