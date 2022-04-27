ADTRAN (ADTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect ADTRAN to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $154.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect ADTRAN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADTRAN stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $868.44 million, a P/E ratio of -97.83 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 218.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 36,090 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN (Get Rating)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

