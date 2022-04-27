Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.690-$1.190 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.75. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $120.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,016.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 336,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after acquiring an additional 306,370 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

