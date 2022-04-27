Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

AVTE opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

