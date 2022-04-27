Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.
AVTE opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88.
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.