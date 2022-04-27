Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

AEMD stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00.

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,823.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 64,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.