Aeva Technologies (AEVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%. On average, analysts expect Aeva Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.69. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $12.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
