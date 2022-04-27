AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Update

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 958.3% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 508.0 days.

Shares of AGF Management stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 543. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGFMF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins raised their target price on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

