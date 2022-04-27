Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Maxim Group cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.
NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $15.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,560 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 586,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 213,948 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 210,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.
About Agile Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
