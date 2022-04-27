Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Maxim Group cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $15.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,825.82% and a negative return on equity of 376.29%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,560 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 586,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 213,948 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 210,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

