AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in April

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGLXY remained flat at $$5.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. AGL Energy has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0603 per share. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd.

About AGL Energy (Get Rating)

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

