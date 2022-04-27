AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP grew its position in AGNC Investment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 183,795 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 50,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

