Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle for the first quarter have been going down over the past month. The company has raised its exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand the output. The Kittila expansion is likely to enhance mine efficiency and lower current operating costs. Further, it is expected to gain from the Hope Bay acquisition and the Hammond Reef project. It also has access to Meliadine and Canadian Malartic, major contributors to its quarterly production. Merger with Kirkland Lake Gold will also create significant opportunities. However, it faces headwinds like higher costs and increased capital spending. A significant rebound in gold demand is unlikely over the short term, given continued uncertainties surrounding the pandemic and its impacts on consumer behavior. High debt level is another concern.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.68.

AEM stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.25. 113,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,461. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

