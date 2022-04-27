AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. AgroFresh Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 55,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,164. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $96.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 787,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

