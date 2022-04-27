AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
AGFS stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.
AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. Research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
About AgroFresh Solutions (Get Rating)
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
