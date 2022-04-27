AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AGFS stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. Research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,354 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 787,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

