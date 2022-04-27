Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ACDVF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. 50,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $24.58.
About Air Canada (Get Rating)
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
