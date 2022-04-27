Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given a C$25.00 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) has been given a C$25.00 target price by investment analysts at Cormark in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

AC has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Air Canada from C$23.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.70.

Shares of TSE AC traded up C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,848,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.10 billion and a PE ratio of -2.20. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$19.31 and a twelve month high of C$29.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.98.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.6700001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at C$238,023.24. Insiders have sold a total of 24,265 shares of company stock worth $562,602 over the last quarter.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

