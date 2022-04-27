Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark lifted their price objective on Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.70.

TSE:AC traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$22.64. 2,848,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,282. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. Air Canada has a one year low of C$19.31 and a one year high of C$29.17.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.41 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.6700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$445,473.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,023.24. Insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $562,602 over the last 90 days.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

