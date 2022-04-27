Air Canada (TSE:AC) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 54.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.83.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.60. 2,299,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,440. Air Canada has a one year low of C$19.31 and a one year high of C$29.17. The stock has a market cap of C$8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.98.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.6700001 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,023.24. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $562,602.

Air Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.