Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.85. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Air Industries Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

