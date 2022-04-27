Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $67.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.34. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

