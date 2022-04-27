AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 966.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AKITA Drilling stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,311. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.29.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)
