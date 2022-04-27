Albemarle (ALB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Albemarle has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.650-$6.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.65-6.65 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Albemarle to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE ALB opened at $187.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.74. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $291.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 147.66%.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.