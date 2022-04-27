Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:ALFA opened at GBX 178 ($2.27) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 161.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 178.51. Alfa Financial Software has a twelve month low of GBX 112.50 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 221 ($2.82). The stock has a market cap of £532.81 million and a P/E ratio of 27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40.

ALFA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 170 ($2.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

