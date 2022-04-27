Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.50.

ALGN opened at $361.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.38. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $353.93 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Align Technology by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

