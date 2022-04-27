Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $454.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $665.50.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $361.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $438.00 and a 200-day moving average of $542.38. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology has a one year low of $353.93 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,683,000 after purchasing an additional 835,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,730,000 after purchasing an additional 325,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

