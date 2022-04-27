Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALIM. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $11.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $37.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

