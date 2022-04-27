Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alkami Technology Inc. is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider principally for U.S.-based financial institutions. Alkami Technology Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of ALKT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.55. 389,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,171. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alkami Technology by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after acquiring an additional 947,999 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 125.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after acquiring an additional 924,593 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,544,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after buying an additional 790,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at about $19,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

